FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County Public Health reported three more COVID-19 deaths Thursday, bringing the total to 117.
Tarrant County has recorded 4,211 positive cases of COVID-19 and 828 people have recovered.
As of Thursday, 232 of the 666 ventilators available in area hospitals were being used.
There are currently 239 patients in hospitals in Tarrant County being treated for COVID-19.
COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia.
For more information, click here or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.