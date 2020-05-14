AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Lottery Commission plans to reopen all 16 claim centers around the state on
Monday, June 1.
The claim centers were closed on March 19 as a COVID-19 health precaution and to minimize contact between the public and Texas Lottery Claim Center staff.
Claims will be processed by appointment only and recommended safety and cleaning guidelines will be followed, The Texas Lottery Commission said in a news release Thursday.
The claim centers will operate under this method for an undetermined period of time and until further notice.
Details on how to schedule an appointment, as well as safety precautions to be put in place, will be announced at a later date.
“We want to thank our players for their patience during these uncertain times, and we are appreciative of the number of players that claimed prizes via mail or delayed visiting a claim center to keep themselves, fellow players and our employees healthy and safe,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Teas Lottery. “We will continue to monitor the developments of the coronavirus situation day-by-day, while working with state officials, as we determine next steps in our claim center reopening
process. The health and safety of our employees and all individuals we interact with remains our highest priority.”
As a reminder, all winning scratch and draw game ticket prizes of up to $5 million may continue to be claimed via mail.
The ticket must be postmarked on or prior to the claim expiration date.
Prizes of $599 or less may continue to be paid by any Texas Lottery retailer.