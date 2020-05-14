DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There will be much-needed relief for people struggling to feed their families today at Fair Park.

The North Texas Food Bank and partner agencies will be giving away boxes of food.

Lines are expected to be long. The first two distributions at the park, since the beginning of the pandemic, brought out thousands of people. By 5:00 a.m. Thursday, four hours ahead of the start of the event, the line was forming again.

The food boxes hold enough groceries to feed a family of three for a week.

Distribution begins at 9:00 a.m. and runs until 12 p.m., or when the supplies have all been given away.

Guests can enter the fairgrounds at Gate 2, at Perry and Haskell Avenues. Vehicles will not be allowed into the park until 8:15 a.m.

Organizers are asking people to be patient, knowing many are in desperate need of food.

“At our last distribution we distributed more than 130,000 meals to well over 2,000 households and we expect this one to be just as large as that,” said Brian Luallen, the executive director of Fair Park First. “Certainly this crisis, this pandemic has been impacting a lot of families and we’re just happy to help where we can.”

Dallas police are on hand to assist with traffic control and the Texas National Guard will assist with loading the boxes into vehicles, to ensure social distancing.

The distribution is drive up only; those in need who do not have a car can contact the North Texas Food bank for other ways to receive help.