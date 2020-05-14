WEATHERSTORMS IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
BELL COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.CPM/CNN) – Frightening moments for a police officer and state troopers in Texas as they stood on an Interstate-35 access road and a semi tractor-trailer barrels toward them.

Dashcam video shows the lawmen working a separate crash involving an 18-wheeler, when the driver of another semi lost control on southbound I-35, crossed a median and two lanes of frontage road.

Thankfully the troopers and officer with the Belton Police Department saw the big rig and were able to run out of the way.

It was raining at the time and roads were slick. No one was seriously hurt.

In a post on social media Belton police reminded drivers to adjust their driving speeds to match weather conditions.

Belton is about 45 miles southwest of Waco.

