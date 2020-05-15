NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As the weekend begins, another threat for severe weather arrives in North Texas — this time Friday night.

The weather will be mainly dry during the day Friday, with a summer-like feel, as humidity stays high and temperatures climb to near 90°.

Storm development is expected to initiate across West Texas along a dry line late Friday afternoon and then roll east into North Texas by mid-evening and into the overnight.

Friday morning Governor Greg Abbott placed a number of state resources on standby in anticipation of severe weather expected to impact several parts of Texas today through the weekend. The state agencies involved in the response effort include the Division of Emergency Management, Texas Department of Public Safety (TxDOT), Department of Transportation, Military Department, and Texas Parks and Wildlife.

The metroplex will likely see storms in a window between 9:00 p.m. to midnight, with western counties seeing the storms a couple of hours before.

The severe weather threat is greatest along and west of the Interstate-35 corridor. The main concern is for damaging winds that could gust 60-70 mph.

Severe weather threat has been UPGRADED for tonight! What's changed? Confidence is increasing that damaging wind gusts topping 70 mph will develop, especially for highlighted "Enhanced Risk" area on map.#dfwwx pic.twitter.com/iB79OxMv8I — Anne Elise Parks (@anneeliseparks) May 15, 2020

A couple of storms, in the far western counties, could produce large hail by mid-evening — some measuring 1″-2″ in diameter. The severe threat will wind down after midnight, with the focus turning to heavy rain at times throughout Saturday.

While there will be some dry breaks Saturday, rain is going to be around more than not with scattered, light to moderate rainfall throughout the day, especially from midday and into the afternoon.

The upper low that’s creating the soggy forecast will finally roll east by Sunday, bringing the rain to an end.