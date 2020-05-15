



Health officials are reporting 15 new cases of the coronavirus in Collin County, including 2 in Plano.

The two new cases in Plano are a 39-year-old man who lives in the 75075 zip code and a 63-year-old woman who was reported in the 75252 zip code.

The total number of positive cases in Collin County is 993, including 294 in Plano. The county has 310 active cases, including 88 in Plano.

There are four cases in the Denton County portion of Plano. All four are now recovered. With the Denton County cases, the total number of positive cases in Plano is 298.

As for testing, 12,978 people were tested for the virus in Collin County with 11,950 testing negative and 993 tested positive.

Also, there are 1,671 people are currently under monitoring (PUM) in Collin County, including 480 in Plano. A PUM is an asymptomatic person with an epidemiologic exposure to the COVID-19 virus. The exposure may be close contact with a confirmed case or with their infectious secretions or clinical specimens; or designation as a PUM by CDC.

It was announced on Thursday that uninsured Collin County residents can now get free testing and physical evaluations for COVID-19.

The Commissioners Court on Monday authorized $3 million to cover costs associated with testing Collin County uninsured residents of all ages through a voucher system, where the county will be billed directly by local healthcare providers. The funding comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The testing service includes FDA-approved COVID-19 testing and a medical evaluation during office or drive-through visits only. The voucher does not cover any prescriptions. Only uninsured Collin County residents are eligible.

So far, PrimaCare Urgent Care (1-855-750-2544) and CommunityMed Urgent Care (972-808-6761) have already agreed to accept the Collin County voucher. Healthcare authorities are urging residents to call providers to see if they will accept the Collin CARES vouchers.

For the insured and underinsured, the U.S. Congress has waived deductibles for COVID-19 testing, They can get tested at the following facilities, which all have their own criteria to meet before testing. Also, online or phone screen is required through the healthcare entities listed. The decision to test is made by the healthcare provider.

Healthcare Systems

Freestanding ER and Urgent Care

Legacy ER: 972.731.5151

Legacy ER: West 972.688.6020

iCare: 214.407.8668

Medco Frisco: 469.707.8447

Medco Plano: 469.747.0164

Medical City Stonebridge: 469.408.1400

Elite Care: 972.378.7878

FasterCare: 972.234.3299

Primary Care Physicians

Catalyst Health Network or call 214.964.0319.

Modera Clinic or call 972.987.0458.

Other options

Baylor Plano. Text “BETTER” to 88408. Baylor will send an app to your phone to begin an e-visit.

Children’s Health or call 844-424-4537.

Your Healthcare (located in Anna, Texas)

Visitors must call 972.587.6080 first and must be symptomatic. Appointment only; no walk ins accepted.

Dallas Drive-Thru Testing (locations in Dallas and surrounding areas)

Patients must be exhibiting the following symptoms: shortness of breath, cough, fever of 99.6 or higher

First responders, healthcare workers and drivers for DART can get tested without symptoms.

