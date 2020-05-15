



– Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted out some potentially encouraging news regarding COVID-19 cases in the county.

Dallas County Health and Human Services reports 199 new cases and five deaths.

Judge Jenkins said, “Today’s number is significantly lower than yesterday’s. It’s too early to call this a trend but we will anxiously watch for the next few days to see if this is signaling a decline from our plateau of around 250 cases a day that we’ve been at.”

He went on to say on Twitter, “Remember that the effect of more people moving around after the Governor’s Reopen Texas announcement on April 27th has not begun to be felt yet and we don’t know what that impact will be. Therefore, it’s important that all of us continue to make smart, personal responsibility decisions: avoiding crowds, maintaining social distancing, wearing face coverings on public transportation & at businesses while practicing good hygiene. It’s up to all of us #FlattenTheCurve“

DCHHS said the new cases bring the total case count in Dallas County to 7,036, including 164 deaths.

The additional 5 deaths include:

• A woman in her 60s from Mesquite and had been critically ill in an area hospitaL

• A woman in her 60s from Grand Prairie and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

• A man in his 60s from Grand Prairie and had been found deceased at home.

• A woman in her 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Mesquite and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

• A man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Irving and had been hospitalized.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, more than 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Of the 164 total deaths reported to date, more than one-third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

