DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people are dead after an early morning shooting at a gas station in the Pleasant Grove area.

Dallas police were called to an Exxon Station on Bruton Road around 6:30 a.m.

(credit: Robert Flagg/CBS 11 News)

It isn’t known exactly what officers encountered when to arrived at the gas station, but officials say both shooting victims died at the scene.

Investigators are searching for suspects, but have given no descriptions and no arrests have been made.

* CBS 11 News has reached out to Dallas police and this story will be updated as more information is made available.

