DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department will be holding a virtual memorial ceremony Friday afternoon to honor fallen officers as National Police Week comes to an end.
Police said the event will look to recognize the four Dallas police officers and DART officer who were killed in an ambush on July 7, 2016. It will also honor officers from around the U.S. who lost their lives in the line of duty.
The event can be watched on the department’s social media and blog pages at 12 p.m.
Police said the ceremony is also for Peace Officers Memorial Day, which is also Friday.