DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One of the city’s most popular gatherings, Dallas Pride, will go on… online that is.
The Dallas Pride Board of Directors made the decision to move the September event from a physical presence at Fair Park to a virtual celebration for 2020, with the intent of resuming in-person events in subsequent years.
“The LGBTQ+ community has always become more resilient in the face of uncertainty, and we are doing that today in the midst of this pandemic,” Jaron Turnbow, executive director of Dallas Pride, noted. “Pride is not just about one event; it’s about celebrating a spirit of community that no virus can destroy. It’s an exciting prospect to reach an even bigger audience virtually, and to bring our message to the living rooms of supporters across the DFW Metroplex and beyond in an inclusive way.”
Organizers of the event said the decision to go virtual aligns with keeping the health and safety of its community, friends, supporters, and allies top of mind.
A statement on the Dallas Pride website reads: While the COVID-19 pandemic has forced us apart, we at Dallas Pride see the opportunity to bring even more people together.
