Cloudy, Muggy Daytime Weather Gives Way To Night Of Storms With High Winds & HailAs the weekend begins, another threat for severe weather arrives in North Texas -- this time Friday night.

DFW Weather: Temperatures In 90s Monday, Storm Chances In EveningMonday is expected to be the hottest day of the week in North Texas, and there will also be storm chances to keep an eye on later in the evening.

Investigators Say Lightning Sparked 3 House Fires Overnight In Less Than 2 HoursFire investigators said they believe lightning caused three overnight house fires that happened within less than a couple of hours of each other overnight in Frisco.