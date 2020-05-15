Comments
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Dallas Cowboys safety Kavon Frazier says he knows what it feels like to struggle for food.
That’s why he was among dozens of people in Frisco on Friday assisting local businesses help people in need.
Everyone was there to make sure 6,000 meals, 6,000 masks and Covid-19 testing was available for anyone who needed it.
Frazier wasn’t the only NFL player to lend a helping hand.
DeAndre Hall of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers also stopped by to contribute.
WellHealth Frisco, EveryoneEatz, and Sara’s Market and Bakery, the entities behind the event, say they will keep pitching in as long as folks need support.