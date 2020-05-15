DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Starting May 15, North Texans who need a novel coronavirus test have new options for obtaining one.
Walmart is adding five new locations to its list of testing sites: four in Dallas County and one in Tarrant County.
The tests are administered outside the stores, from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Look for the sites set up in the parking lots.
Locations include 15757 Coit Road, in Dallas; 951 West Beltline Road, in DeSoto; 5302 North Garland Road, in Garland; 2501 Lakeview Parkway, in Rowlett; and 8520 North Beach Street, in Fort Worth.
The tests are drive thru; patients are asked to stay in their vehicles and wear a mask or face covering.
Medical volunteers are overseeing the self-administered nasal swabs. Results should be available within three to five days.
The tests are free, and appointments are required. The tests are open to those who display symptoms, asymptomatic healthcare workers, and people categorized as high risk.
Go to the ‘Do I Need A COVID Test’ website to make an appointment. There, you’ll also find a list of other locations across North Texas where tests are administered at no cost.
For those who live in Dallas County but don’t have access to transportation, call 1-888-601-0568 to make an appointment.