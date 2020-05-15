FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – If you have experience and skills working in the cyber industry and IT, Genesis10 wants to hear from you.
The company specializes in providing IT support and consulting efforts for major companies across the country.
Executives from Genesis10 say with so many companies adapting work from home models the need for their services are in demand.
Wayne Sueltz who manages the DFW market place for Genesis10 said they have a strong need to fill jobs now.
Specifically he said they are looking for “Dev ops engineers, application developers, cyber security analysts, business intelligence analysts, data analysts and cloud engineers as customers try and modernize their infrastructure environment.”
The company says the jobs come with competitive salary and benefits packages.
Harley Lippman, the CEO and Founder of Genesis10, says this is a great time for those who haven’t worked in tech before to pivot their skills and jump into an industry that so far is promising to get through the pandemic crisis strongly.
“I think young people and even middle aged people getting a new career in technology would be a good move because there is always going to be a future there,” said Lippman.
If you are interested in applying for a job with Genesis10, click here.
