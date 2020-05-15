  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Amanda Stuart, Coronavirus, Covid-19, face masks, Grand Central Terminal, hospital wedding, Marriage, Midland, New York City, Nurse, Pandemic, PPE, Texas nurse, Times Square, Wedding


NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – After having to cancel her wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, a nurse from Texas decided to drop everything and fly to New York City to help on the front lines of the battle. There, she formed a bond with other out-of-town nurses, who would soon help her throw a wedding to remember.

Stuart’s bridal party was made up of nurses she met on the hour-long bus ride from the Sheraton Times Square to the hospital in Coney Island. (credit: Meagan Rachman/Rachman Photography)

Amanda Stuart said she couldn’t take a leave of absence from her job to come to New York — she had to resign.

Stuart met her husband, Ronnie, in 2011 when she was his dad’s ICU nurse at St. Michael’s hospital in Texarkana. Up until recently, she worked at Midland Memorial Hospital and at Signature Care ER in Midland.

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

