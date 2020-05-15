DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Applicants for the University of North Texas at Dallas will not be required to have SAT or ACT scores for the foreseeable future, the school announced Friday.
The school said the new “test-optional” policy was put into place in response to the coronavirus pandemic that has canceled many standardized tests and has put a question mark on the availability of future tests.
Due to this, applicants will not be penalized or put at a disadvantage if they do not submit these test scores with their applications. They can still submit these scores if they want.
According to the school, the policy will be in place for the Class of 2021, as well.
“These are unprecedented times, and UNT Dallas wants to reduce the anxiety of students who are already facing tremendous challenges during this crisis,” UNT Dallas President Bob Mong said. “Embarking on a college journey should be an exciting time, and students should be able to focus on achieving their educational and career goals as they prepare to transition from high school to college.”
The University of North Texas System said earlier this week that it will be using a hybrid method of in-person and online classes for the Fall 2020 semester.