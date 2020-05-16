DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Five people — three of them in their teens — have each been charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of two young men at a gas station in Dallas early Friday morning, police said.

Police said they responded to the shooting at around 6:30 a.m. at an Exxon station at 9199 Bruton Road. Arriving officers found two victims, 17-year-old Jason Baez and 21-year-old Cristian Marmolejo, dead in the parking lot from gunshot wounds.

Through the investigation, police said the two young men were sitting in the front seat of a car with two women in the back seat in the parking lot. At some point, a red Dodge Charger went into the lot and parked in front of the victims’ car.

According to police, three armed suspects got out of the Charger and a confrontation began between them and the two victims.

Police said the two victims tried to run away but were then shot outside their car. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the two women inside the victims’ car then got out and went into the Charger. The three other suspects got back into the Charger and sped away from the scene.

The Charger soon crashed in the 8900 block of Shorelark Drive, police said. According to police, a witness called authorities after seeing the five people getting out of the car and running away.

Police said officers eventually found the five suspects hiding in a nearby shed. They were taken to police headquarters for questioning.

Ultimately, police determined the five suspects should be charged for the murders of the two victims. Further information on each of their involvement was not immediately released.

All five were booked into Dallas County Jail and each were charged with capital murder.

They were identified as Luis Gonzalez-Muniz, 20, Jose Garcia, 18, Christopher Avila, 21, Dunia Figueroa, 18 and Laysha Garcia, 19.

Bonds of $1 million were set for Gonzalez-Muniz, Jose Garcia and Avila; $750,000 for Figueroa; $500,000 for Laysha Garcia.