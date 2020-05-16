DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County health officials on Saturday reported 214 more cases of COVID-19, along with six additional deaths.

The deaths reported Saturday are a Mesquite man in his 40s, a Dallas woman in her 50s, a Garland woman in her 70s, a Grand Prairie man in his 80s, an Irving man and long-term care facility resident in his 80s, and a Mesquite woman and long-term care facility resident in her 100s.

Officials said the Dallas woman in her 50s died in a hospital’s emergency department and the other five had been hospitalized.

The total number of cases reported in Dallas County is now at 7,250. The county has the second-highest case count in Texas behind Harris County, which crossed the 9,000 mark on Saturday.

Officials also reported that over 80% of patients who required hospitalization and named their employment have been “critical infrastructure workers.”

According to officials, this includes workers in health care, transportation, food and agriculture, and first responders.

Officials said about two-thirds of hospitalizations have been residents under 65 years old and that about half of them do not have high-risk conditions.

“We closed out our week with a total of 27 deaths, six lower than last week, and the lowest number we’ve had since the week of April 19. Today’s 214 cases puts us at an average of 233 cases a day, down from 246 last week. This tracks the medical modeling from early April that we would plateau and begin to go down at this time,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “We have not yet seen the impact of reopening the economy during a sharp increase rather than waiting for a 14 day decline. Those numbers will being to manifest themselves by the end of the month.”