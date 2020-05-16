Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas police officer was shot Saturday evening, and the suspect killed himself, sources tell CBS 11 News.
The incident happened in the Oak Cliff area at around 7:30 p.m. near Westmoreland Road and Illinois Avenue.
Sources say that an officer pulled over a robbery suspect and that the suspect tried running away.
During this incident, the suspect shot the officer in the hand.
Police said another officer returned fire, striking the suspect at least once. According to police, the suspect then shot and killed himself.
The injured officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.