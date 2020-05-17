Comments
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man died late Saturday evening after he was found shot near a student apartment complex in Denton, police said.
Police said they responded to the 200 block of S. Bonnie Brae Street, near the UC Denton apartment complex, in regards to an unconscious person.
Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released. His death is being investigated as a homicide.
Further information has not yet been released as police continue to look for any suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 940.349.8109.