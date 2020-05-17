DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspect wanted for two felonies shot an officer and then, ultimately, killed himself after trying to run from police in Dallas Saturday evening, authorities said.

The incident began at around 7:30 p.m. after officers saw the suspect driving in the 2100 block of South Westmoreland Road. Police said the officers tried to pull the suspect over, but he continued to drive away.

Police said the suspect soon lost control and crashed near South Westmoreland Road and Texas Drive. According to police, the suspect then got out of the vehicle and started firing shots at the officers.

Police said one of the officers was shot in the hand during an exchange of gunfire.

While another officer began treating the injured officer, police said the suspect ran away on foot.

More officers responded to the scene and a search began for the suspect in the area, police said.

Eventually, officers found the suspect in the backyard of a nearby home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

The officer was also taken to the hospital for treatment.