



Starting Monday, gyms in Texas can reopen.

Gov. Greg Abbott is allowing it to happen as long as they stay under 25% capacity and keep locker rooms and shower facilities closed.

For the past two months, CrossFit Bovine in Richardson has been doing fitness classes online, but tomorrow they will reopen.

“The Zoom workouts were good but you just don’t have the same equipment at home,” member Bob Maynard said. “We’re excited to be going back this week!”

“I can’t stop smiling,” owner Jennifer Verville said.

Verville and her team are working around the clock to make sure their clients come into a clean, safe environment.

There will be temperature checks at the door and hand sanitizer. Each person will be assigned to one station and will stay there for the duration of the workout.

There’s sanitation supplies at each station so clients can wipe down equipment. They’re also doing deep cleanings.

Only seven people will be allowed in the gym at one time, staying under 25% capacity.

“We’re doing everything we can again to make our members feel comfortable,” Verville said.

At Klyde Warren Park in downtown Dallas, preparations are also taking place for fitness classes to resume.

“We want to be set up so we’re safe and can welcome people to come,” President Kit Sawers said. “We’ll set the mats up about 12 feet apart.. so we’re beginning to get back to that, but I think we’re a long ways from having our big crowds.”

Both Bovine CrossFit and Klyde Warren Park are taking it one step up a time, seeing what works and making adjustments.

Other gyms, studios opening tomorrow: