DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther, who was sent to jail for opening her business during the coronavirus outbreak, is publicly supporting a Michigan barber whose license was suspended.
Luther was in Owosso, Michigan, appearing with barber Karl Manke. She called Governor Gretchen Whitmer a “tyrant” who will be voted out of office.
The salon owner was sentenced to jail in Texas for flouting orders intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus but was released less than 48 hours later.
Whitmer has defended Michigan’s business restrictions as an important way to stop the virus.
Bars and restaurants can reopen Friday in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula.
