GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Garland Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a driver who drove into an open field and killed a man.
Just before 7 a.m. Monday, police responded to a call reporting a dead man in an open field within the 600 block of Stroud Lane.
Officers later identified the man as 31-year-old Charlie Williams III.
Based on their investigation, detectives learned Williams was in the field near an alley between Stroud Lane and Grinnell Drive around midnight.
Detectives also recovered video which showed a truck enter the grass field, strike Williams and then flee the area.
Detectives believe there may be damage to the front end of the truck and are urging anyone with video surveillance cameras to review them between the hours of 11:30 p.m. May 17 to 12:30 a.m. May 18.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 972-485-4840.