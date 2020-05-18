



– Landscaping businesses have been considered essential during the pandemic and Colleyville-based Unique Landscaping says they have not only been busy, but now they need to hire for more jobs to keep up with the workload.

Donna Kauffman is the head of Design and Sales and said, “It’s the beginning of our spring season which we always ramp up for. So we are fortunate in that reason. Our work is a word of mouth we are an established company. We’ve been through other things so we know how to stage ourselves when items happen and take care of our employees.”

Daniela Nunez is the Human Resources Director for the company and said they have about a dozen jobs they are wanting to fill soon.

“We are looking for all positions. All positions are open from landscape technicians up to administrative office. Currently we are looking for landscape foremen, horticulturist and landscape technicians,” said Nunez.

The jobs can be part-time or full-time and they do include benefits for the full-time jobs.

Kurt Kauffman is the Production Manager and said they are focused on keeping their employees safe during this pandemic and connected to their families.

“We do want them to have a family life. Which is real important. Our hours are from 7 to 3:30 so you can go home after working hard and have a life,” he said.

If you would like to apply, click here.

To see all the companies looking to fill positions, click here.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources