HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) — An off-duty Houston police officer who was killed in a wrong-way car crash last year was intoxicated, a DPS-led investigation found.
Officer Gizelle Solorio was killed in a crash around 6:30 a.m. Dec. 19 on I-10 W. near Sealy, Texas.
In a statement released Monday, Police Chief Art Acevedo said the department is saddened to learn the results of the investigation into her death, saying she “showed incredible promise from the time she was voted president of her training academy class to her assignment as a patrol officer.”
“While no single decision defines a person, all of our decisions do have consequences,” he wrote.
The 32 year old joined the department in May 2017 and was assigned to the Northeast Patrol Division.
Acevedo continued to say that he has emphasized to the entire department “the importance of practicing what we preach about DWI.”
He also said the department has expanded psychological services, peer support services and their chaplain program to better serve the mental and emotional health of their employees.