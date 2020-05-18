Comments
GALVESTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A police official says that two people were shot when a man fired into a group of people during a Jeep Weekend event in Galveston this weekend.
Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset says the shooting happened Saturday on Crystal Beach in Bolivar Peninsula. It is an annual event for Jeep enthusiasts.
No arrests were made following the shooting, but the investigation remains ongoing.
Trochesset said the injured men were airlifted to the University of Texas Medical Branch for surgery on Sunday. Their condition was not immediately known.
