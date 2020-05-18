AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott addressed Texas’ reopening from the State Capitol amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying that all childcare services can reopen “immediately.”
“Every decision I have made as well as every decision I will announce today is unanimously supported by our team of medical experts,” he said.
Child care centers, youth clubs such as the Boys and Girls Scouts, and YMCA’s and YWCA’s can reopen and hold activities.
The governor also addressed another topic that’s top of mind for many Texans — bars.
They can open this Friday.
“Bars, wine tasting rooms, craft breweries and similar businesses can open at a 25% capacity,” said Abbott.
Abbott also announced that restaurants and other businesses opened during the previous wave of reopenings may increase their capacity to 50% limitation starting Friday.
Bowling alleys, drive-in concerts, rodeos and equestrian events, zoos and aquariums can reopen Friday as well – all with 25% occupancy. Also, social distancing is required.
Starting May 31, youth sports camps, Little League, daytime & overnight camps, scout camps, Bible study, and 4H camps can begin. Some professional sports like pro golf, auto racing and baseball can return without in-person spectators.
And on June 1: school districts can hold summer school, again — social distancing required.
But when it comes to theme parks like Six Flags, Abbott tapped the brakes.
“Those parks have unique challenges.”
Abbott also acknowledged that deaths and positive cases keep rising. He said testing continues to rise and that the numbers of positive tests compared to all of the tests has decreased.
Critics however, don’t believe him.
The governor also said the state has enough hospital beds, ICU beds, and ventilators. The state’s top doctor said they are still trying to hire 4,000 contact tracers who can call those who tested positive and trace who they were close to. But the state still can’t do that with everyone.
Abbott’s a fool! Texas has had the biggest increase in Covid-19 cases yet Idiot Abbott is opening the state. Buckle for a second wave TX!!!
He’s doing just fine.
Seriously??? Look at the number of deaths then look someone in the eyes that has lost someone to covid-19 and say that with a serious look….
We must go back to school. We must go back to work. This is only going to get worse until we do.
Let me know how your dog tastes.
Fool
In Dallas County Covid deaths and hospitalizations peaked four weeks ago. Including the test-positive percentage, which has been cut in half, it is these three metrics the Governor said he is relying upon to structure our re-opening stages.
Dallas County has had a TOTAL OF 176 deaths related to Covid since this started. The weekly deaths peaked the week ending 4/18 at 31. This week we lost 15. Weekly Hospitalizations peaked at 163 also the week ending 4/18. This week we had 46.
This particular virus is thin-skinned. It cannot withstand a hot Texas summer. Additionally, it is statistically zero the virus can be transmitted outdoors. And kids are virtually unaffected.
It is time to go back to school. Time to go back to work. And time to build herd immunity while this virus becomes dormant during the summer months just in case it mutates and returns in the Fall.
Work is life.