DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A teenage driver is in critical condition and a family, including a 1-year-old baby, is recovering after being involved in a fiery crash in Dallas on May 18.
The crash, involving a car and a pickup, happened just after 9:00 p.m. at the intersection of Lake June and Holcomb Roads in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas.
Police say the accident happened after a speeding 19-year-old driver ran a red light.
The impact of the crash caused the truck, with the family inside, to catch fire. Witnesses were able to pull the father, mother and baby from the burning vehicle before the flames became overwhelming. The 20-year-old truck driver and passenger were taken to Baylor Hospital. The 1-year-old in the truck was taken to Children’s Hospital, but did not have any injuries.
The 19-year-old driver of the car received extensive burns in the crash and was taken to Parkland Hospital in critical condition.