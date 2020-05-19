DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After being alerted by a customer, officials with ADT say they learned one of their North Texas technicians had gained unauthorized access to the accounts of several hundred customers.

According to the company website, as soon as the violation was discovered account access was revoked and the employee was fired and reported to police.

An ADT spokesperson issued a statement that said, in part:

“The security and privacy of our customers is our top priority, and we immediately began an internal investigation. Unfortunately, our investigation revealed that during a service visit, one of our Dallas-area technicians had added his personal email address to this customer’s account to gain unauthorized access, and he had done the same thing during service visits with other customers in the Dallas area.”

The unauthorized access, gained during service visits, would have allowed the employee to operate within a customers’ ADT site apps as a verified user.

In all, the accounts of 220 customers were breached. ADT says they have put new measures in place to prevent this type of incident from happening again.

The company says they have also contacted affected customers ‘to help resolve their concerns.’

The name of the terminated employee was not released.