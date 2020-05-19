



A day after a mother killed her 8-year-old daughter, then turned the gun on herself, the Dallas Police Department is reporting a spike in domestic violence amid the coronavirus shutdown.

“So again, a tragic situation of violence… family violence that is really overtaking our community,” Chief Hall said after the murder-suicide.

The department contributes the rise to a myriad of reasons, including stress brought on by the pandemic, historic loss of jobs and families essentially confined to homes, where a victim can’t easily escape an abuser.

Domestic violence survivors may decide tolerating the abuse is a better option than fleeing to a shelter where victims and their children face possible exposure to the coronavirus. Many survivors who would normally call for help from their jobs, or when their abuser is at work, no longer have those options.

In February, there were 918 domestic violence cases reported in Dallas. But by March, the number increased to 1,169 and in April, there were 1,202 cases.

Still, domestic violence is notoriously difficult to track using police data—even during normal times, only about half of victims of violent domestic crimes call the police when they are assaulted by a family member, according to a study by the Bureau of Justice Statistics. And even when victims do call police about an incident, it almost never was the first.

Conversely, the commander over crimes against children at DPD, Lt. Carrie Wise said they’re seeing a reduction, but that doesn’t necessarily reflect a true indication of child abuse cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men will experience physical violence by their intimate partner at some point during their lifetimes.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources