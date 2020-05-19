FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The Fort Worth Zoo announced that it will reopen to the public Friday, May 29.
In a statement released Tuesday, zoo officials said they are opening with a number of health and safety measures in place for the protection of guests and staff.
And to help control the flow of people in the park and to distribute guests throughout the day, officials said a reservation system has been established.
All guests must make a reservation online prior to visiting. Through this temporary reservation system, guests will be required to reserve tickets for each member of their party and select a designated day and time for arrival. The reservation system will go online beginning May 26.
“We’re excited to welcome families back to the Zoo, to give them the opportunity to get outside and reconnect with wildlife,” said Michael Fouraker, the Zoo’s executive director. “We have made a number of changes and improvements that will allow us to make a safe start on this new season.”
In addition to timed entry and controlled attendance in the park, the zoo is putting additional health and safety measures in place, including:
- Temporary closure of indoor exhibits
- Restaurant and merchandise locations operating at 25% capacity
- Increased hand washing stations throughout the park
- Increased cleaning of hard and frequently touched surfaces by a designated “Clean Team”
- Increased signage reminding guests of the importance of hand washing, wearing of masks and social distancing
For more information and to access the zoo’s online reservation system, click here.