BRYAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – Health issues at meat processing plants continue during the pandemic, as more than two dozen employees test positive for COVID-19 at a poultry processing plant in Texas.
Dr. Seth Sullivan says the Brazos County Health Department is working closely with Sanderson Farms in Bryan due to an outbreak of cases at the plant.
Twenty-six employees have been affected — with roughly a dozen of those cases happening in the past week.
“They’ve been in touch with the state, we’ve been in touch with the state, about the most appropriate way of dealing with this moving forward,” Sullivan said.
The state has strike teams in place ready to respond to nursing homes, prisons, and places like Sanderson Farms although that action has yet to happen.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company contributed to this report.)