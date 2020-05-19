FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones is back to work in his office at The Star in Frisco.
Jones made his way to the office around 9 a.m., and participated in the NFL Owner’s meeting via teleconference.
Tuesday marked the first day that the NFL allowed team personnel and employees to return to franchise facilities. The NFL essentially shuttered all team headquarters about two months ago, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. League rules state that, starting Tuesday, teams are permitted to have no more than 50% of their staff return to work onsite, and the number of employees must not exceed 75 people.
Coaches and players are not part of the personnel allowed back to team headquarters, with the exception that players who receiving medical treatment, or continuing rehab, are allowed to return..
Cowboys players witnessed arriving to the Star in Frisco this morning, include tight ends Blake Jarwin, Dalton Shultz and defensive back Anthony Brown.
The Cowboys expect to allow additional employees to return to their executive offices in “the days and weeks ahead.”