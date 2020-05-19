Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Texas Rangers would prefer to stay home in their new ballpark whenever it is time to get back to spring training.
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Texas Rangers would prefer to stay home in their new ballpark whenever it is time to get back to spring training.
They still haven’t played a game, or even had an organized workout, in their $1.2 billion stadium with a retractable roof.
General manager Jon Daniels says there would be a lot of advantages to workouts in Texas instead of returning to their camp in Arizona.
Spring training has been on hold more than two months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic. That has also delayed the start of the regular season.
Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)