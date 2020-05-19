NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Among the activities that will soon resume under the governor’s plan is youth sports.

It was the news that many parents and coaches of stir-crazy kids had been waiting to hear. The sports season ended abruptly mid-March, but on May 31, kids will be able to participate once again.

“There was a lot of excitement, not only in my house but I think also on the team,” said youth baseball coach Josh Masino. “The boys have not only been missing just being out there and competing, but I also think, more importantly, they’ve really missed being around each other.”

Masino, who coaches his 10-year-old son Gabe, knows this season will look different from ever before, and not just because of social distancing.

“It’s not really going to be about winning or losing. It’s going to be about getting out there and spending with people who — quite frankly — you haven’t seen,” he said. “You may not be able to high five each other, but we’ll have to come up with some other creative ways to get them to support each other.”

Practices can resume at the end of the month with one parent present, and games can start June 15.

USSSA baseball, which has tournaments all over the country, is planning on tournaments four days a week from mid-June until mid-August.

North Texas State Director James Belt says his phone has been ringing off the hook.

“Truthfully, we’ve had over 100 registrations for tournaments between June 15 and Aug. 22 just in the last 24 hours now,” said Belt.

Team administrators and city leaders are working to set social distancing guidelines, knowing some traditions will have to be sidelined in the name of safety.

“One thing we may introduce is no more sunflower seeds for the foreseeable future. Anything that is ingested or in your mouth that you crack open.”