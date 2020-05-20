ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 60-year-old man driving an SUV ran over a 7-year-old girl trying to cross Blue Sky Drive in Arlington, killing her.
It happened Tuesday night.
Investigators believe that the SUV was traveling southbound on in the 800 block of Blue Sky Drive when the child attempted to cross the street from the east to the west. That’s when she was hit.
Police said she was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased.
The driver of the SUV was cooperative and police released him from the scene. Police said there were no immediate signs of impairment on the driver and no information or evidence that suggests speeding was involved.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the child’s identity once next of kind are identified.