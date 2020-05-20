Comments
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A worker at Blue Bell Creameries in Brenham has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Blue Bell said the employee is quarantined, not working, and is under medical supervision.
The company said they have taken all the necessary steps to identify and notify workers who worked closely with the infected person. They were asked to self-quarantine and monitor for any symptoms for 14 days.
Also, the company said they’re deep-cleaning and disinfecting the area where the employee worked.
