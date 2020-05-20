FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Embattled defensive end Aldon Smith has been reinstated by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, allowing him to join his new team, the Dallas Cowboys, during the offseason, according to multiple reports.
On April 2, the Cowboys took a chance on the then-suspended pass rusher with a one-year deal worth $2 million and another $2 million in incentives.
Smith had been suspended by the NFL since 2015 for violating the league’s substance abuse policy while with the Oakland Raiders. He also had legal issues as a player for the San Francisco 49ers.
Now, after about five years, Goodell has reportedly given Smith the opportunity to play in the league again.
#Cowboys pass-rusher Aldon Smith has been reinstated by Commissioner Roger Goodell after Smith met with Goodell via videoconference on Thursday, per me and @MikeGarafolo. Smith has not played since 2015 thanks to legal troubles and suspensions. Now, he’s back.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 20, 2020
NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported that Smith had met with the commissioner over a video conference.
After he signed in April, Smith posted a picture on Instagram, saying “Life is good. I’m thankful. I’m blessed. I’m a Cowboy.”
With his reported reinstatement, Smith will be reunited with the Cowboys new defensive line coach, Jim Tomsula. Tomsula was Smith’s position coach for four years on the 49ers.