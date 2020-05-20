DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are investigating after finding a 35-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound in a front yard of a home on Jamaica Street.
They found the victim, Charles Johnson, Tuesday night just before 9 p.m. Dallas Fire-Rescue also responded and pronounced him deceased.
Dallas Police are asking that anyone with information regarding this offense contact Det. Tabor with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671-3605 or brian.tabor@dallascityhall.com. (Please reference case #089238-2020.)
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called in that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.
Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.