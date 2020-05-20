Comments
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Irving Police Department is investigating after a man was gunned down Tuesday night in the 4100 block of Pleasant Run Road.
Police found the man on the ground in the parking lot.
They rendered first aid and the victim was transported to the Parkland Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Officers have yet to identify the victim or suspect(s). They haven’t determined a motive yet either.
The investigation is still on-going and anyone with information is asked to contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010 and reference case number 20-10159. Additionally, tips may be submitted to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.