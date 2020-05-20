FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – INMAR Intelligence is a company specializing in wide ranging technological and data driven solutions to improve commerce.
They’re currently hiring about 200 positions in the arm of the company that deals with pharmaceutical take backs.
The president for the Dallas/Fort Worth operation, Robert Zomok, says there are many reasons why medicines or pharmaceutical product needs to be taken off shelves and returned or warehoused.
He says they need extra people to help facilitate that mission.
Zomok added, “We look for people that are going to handle products, scan products, scan products, pull information from the individual items that come in. Material handlers, sorters.”
The jobs will be run out of the company’s Grand Prairie location and they are mostly full time positions.
If you’re interested in applying for a job with INMAR Intelligence visit: https://www.inmar.com/careers