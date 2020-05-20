Menu
Anne Elise Parks' Mid-Day Weather Forecast
The rest of Wednesday looks to be dry before North Texas sees rain in the overnight hours.
21 minutes ago
Irving Police Investigating Man Shot To Death On Pleasant Run Road
The Irving Police Department is investigating after a man was gunned down Tuesday night in the 4100 block of Pleasant Run Road.
Millions Of Americans To Get Stimulus Money Via Prepaid Cards
Roughly 4 million Americans should soon be getting their government stimulus payments through a prepaid debit card.
Weather Stories
2 Tornadoes Confirmed In North Texas From Saturday's Storms
Along with several inches of rain accumulating across North Texas between late Friday and early Sunday, two tornadoes occurred over eastern North Texas Saturday afternoon.
Cloudy, Muggy Daytime Weather Gives Way To Night Of Storms With High Winds & Hail
As the weekend begins, another threat for severe weather arrives in North Texas -- this time Friday night.
DFW Weather: Temperatures In 90s Monday, Storm Chances In Evening
Monday is expected to be the hottest day of the week in North Texas, and there will also be storm chances to keep an eye on later in the evening.
Cowboys
Jerry Jones Back In Cowboys Office After NFL Gives Green Light To Open
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones is back to work in his office at The Star in Frisco.
Rangers
Rangers Prefer New Home Over Arizona For 2nd Spring Training
General manager Jon Daniels says there would be a lot of advantages to workouts in Texas instead of returning to their camp in Arizona.
Mavericks
Sale Of Dallas Mavericks Face Coverings To Benefit Food Bank
The three reusable, anti-dust face coverings sell for for $24.99 and they will ship on May 30.
Stars
Dry Ice! The American Hockey League Cancels Remainder Of Season And Playoffs
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on another professional sport. On Monday the American Hockey League canceled the rest of its season and shifted its focus toward next season.
Police Ask For Help Finding Driver Who Hit & Killed Woman On Dallas Sidewalk
It's been nearly a month since someone drove onto a Dallas sidewalk and hit and killed a 51-year-old woman. Now police are asking the public to help them find the suspect. Katie Johnston reports.
1 hour ago
Order In, Stay Safe and Support Local Spots!
Changing the World, One Sandwich at a Time.
Step Right Up to Lone Star Circus School
Sweet Treat Lessons at Funkytown Donuts
Six Flags Over Texas Debuts 'El Diablo' The World’s Tallest Loop Coaster
We hear it's a devil of a ride! El Diablo, the 14th loop coaster at Six Flags Over Texas, opens to the public today.
American Airlines To Require Passengers To Wear Masks During Coronavirus Pandemic
Face coverings are already required for flight attendants during every mainline and regional flight effective Friday, May 1.
TEA Optional End-of-Year Assessments
May 20, 2020 at 11:00 am
