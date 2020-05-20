McKinney, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – At their May board meeting Tuesday night, the McKinney ISD Board of Trustees approved an expansion of the district’s One to the World instructional technology program to include a laptop for every student in grades 3–12.

“If the pandemic of 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that we have to be prepared for a multitude of instructional models, most of which require the use of technology, to some degree. This technology expansion is going to allow us to deliver the most effective, forward-thinking instruction that we can deliver—pandemic or not—for all of our students,” said MISD Superintendent Dr. Rick McDaniel.

Since 2014, MISD has issued a Macbook to every ninth grade student for use throughout their four years of high school. Now, students third grade and up will receive a laptop that will be refreshed on a five year cycle.

Then, when third graders reach eighth grade, the district will issue them a new Macbook that they can use until they graduate.

While the current at-home learning implementation has placed student technology needs in the spotlight, MISD was already looking toward an expansion of the technology initiative prior to the arrival of COVID-19.

“Blended learning ensures that active, engaged, collaborative learning is happening in both online and offline environments to empower all students,” said MISD Director of Instructional Technology Lara Lindsey. “Personalized technology is the vehicle that makes a blended learning environment move forward. Although new devices are exciting, this expansion is less about the ‘stuff’ and more about a change in our teaching and learning practices to include the right tools at the right time.”