DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 26-year-old woman is dead, a man wounded and a suspect in custody after shootings and a standoff in Dallas.
The incident happened just after 9:00 p.m. Tuesday in the 6200 bock of Belgrade Avenue, near Parkdale Park, in the Buckner Terrace area.
When officers arrived at the home they were able to see two adult males — one of them suffering from a gunshot wound — and four children in a room. After going through a window officers were able to get both adults and the children out safely.
Negotiations then bean with the male suspect over loud speaker. Eventually the 27-year-old followed verbal commands to exit the house and surrendered to authorities.
After arresting the suspect officers went inside the house and found a woman dead from a gunshot wound.
The man who was found wounded in the home was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue. His condition isn’t known.
Investigators have not said if or how those inside the home are related.