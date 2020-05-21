PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two drivers who were killed Wednesday in a crash on Highway 75 in Plano have been identified, and police now say the SUV in the crash had been involved in a hit-and-run prior to the incident.
Police said they responded to the crash at around 4:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 75 near Highway 190 (President George Bush Turnpike).
According to the investigation, an SUV with two occupants was going westbound on the service road of Highway 190 at a high rate of speed. Police said it had been involved in a hit-and-run crash and was driving away from the scene.
Police said the SUV “failed to navigate the turn” at the end of service road, drove across a grassy area and “catapulted” across the northbound lanes of Highway 75. It then hit a dump truck in the southbound lanes, causing both vehicles to overturn, police said.
Police said the drivers of the SUV and dump truck were pronounced dead at the scene. The 35-year-old passenger in the SUV was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
The driver of the dump truck was later identified as Alvaro Torres, 53. The driver of the SUV was Zachary Harbin, 32, police said.
Police are continuing to investigate the crash and did not release further information on the hit-and-run incident.