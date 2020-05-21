CORPUS CHRISTI (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – An active shooter at a Naval Air Station in Texas has reportedly been “neutralized”.
Officials with the US Navy said the shooting happened around 6:15 a.m. at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi. The base was subsequently put on lockdown and people near the North Gate were advised to shelter in place.
#UPDATE The shooter has been neutralized. All gates on the installation remain closed while first responders process the scene. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/uusEQ0JQH9
— U.S. Navy (@USNavy) May 21, 2020
By 7:30 a.m. officials reported he situation had been deescalated. One member of the Naval Security Forces has been injured, a statement said.
“All gates on the installation remain closed while first responders process the scene,” the Navy said. “NCIS is en route, and state and local law enforcement are on scene.”
Naval Air Station Corpus Christi has been home to Naval pilot training since 1941, according to its website.
