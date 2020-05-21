DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police officers and negotiators spent hours at a standoff in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas early Thursday morning.
Officers went to the 9700 block of Whitehurst Drive, just west of Skillman Street, around 2:00 a.m. after a woman made an emergency call reporting that she and her boyfriend had an argument and that the man was armed and threatening violence against her and three small children.
The woman had run from an apartment to get help, but the children were still inside with the alleged gunman.
When police arrived at the Apex Apartments they found the man barricaded inside a unit with the kids.
Negotiators spent hours talking to the suspect. A SWAT team finally entered the apartment around 4:30 a.m. and took the man into custody.
The children were found safe and no adults were injured.
A DPD sergeant told a CBS 11 News crew that a gun was found inside the apartment. The suspect, whose name has not been released, will be charged with aggravated assault family violence.