ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Levitt Pavilion Arlington’s summer concert series, originally planned for June 19 through July 19, is cancelled.

“Out of concern for the health, safety and wellbeing of our community, we have decided to reschedule the artists we had planned for concerts this summer,” said Letatia Teykl, executive director of Levitt Pavilion Arlington. “It was a difficult decision, and one that wasn’t taken lightly. We just want everyone who comes to the Levitt – our audiences, the artists, our volunteers, crew and staff – to feel safe.”

“There are just so many things to consider when reopening, and everyone’s safety is our top concern,” she continued. “We are in the process of adding equipment like sanitizing stations and creating new procedures to ensure people are safe and comfortable when they come back to our lawn to enjoy concerts this fall.”

Plans are already underway to reschedule as many of the summer artists as possible for dates during the fall concert series, which is planned to begin Aug. 28. The Levitt has extended the fall series by two weeks, Aug. 28 through Oct. 18, and includes the pavilion’s annual benefit concert with Styx on Oct. 10. Tickets are on sale for Styx on the Levitt’s website.

Artists coming to the Levitt for the fall concert series include Gary P. Nunn, Max Stalling, David Lee Garza, Brave Combo, The Drifters, Bob Schneider, Hayes Carll, Ruthie Foster, Carolyn Wonderland, Josh Ward and many others.

Instead of live concerts, the Levitt has introduced a free live-streaming concert series on Tuesday nights, the Levitt Living Room Series, which began April 21. Teykl said the Levitt plans to continue the Tuesday night Facebook Live concerts through June. The next artist in the series is country singer/songwriter, Radney Foster, at 7 p.m. May 26.

“We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we work through this highly unusual time,” Teykl said. “Our top priority is the safety and health of our community. The ongoing support of Levitt Pavilion Arlington is deeply appreciated as we continue our mission to strengthen our community through the power of free, live music. Together, we will get through this, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to the lawn this fall when we can safely gather once again as a community to enjoy free music under the stars.”