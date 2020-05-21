DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – COVID-19 has caused school years and senior celebrations to be cut short, but at one Dallas ISD high school, the school’s principal wants to make sure his seniors don’t miss out on one of the most memorable experiences of graduation.
Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts Principal Dr. Scott Rudes has made it his mission to personally deliver diploma covers to all of his graduates. In the past week he’s spent 50 hours in the car, driving more than 1,300 miles for those moments.
“When we found out that we weren’t going to have in person graduation, I really felt disconnected and I wanted a chance to celebrate with each of my seniors,” he said. “I’m living this as a parent myself. I have a senior in the class of 2020 and so I know how rough this has been for everybody. It’s been a bit of a gut punch for everyone, so I can bring a little bit of joy. I’ll tell you what I get just as much out of it as the graduates do.”
“I think it’s so fun. I’ve see pictures of Dr. Rudes jumping on the trampoline with some of my friends, one of my friends did a slip and slide to get her diploma. Everyone is just trying to make the most of it,” senior Maggie Dzina said.
“It really feels very special that he’s coming to everyone’s houses,” senior Zoe Nguyen said.
In just over a week, Dr. Rudes has delivered around 200 diploma covers.
“I do about 25-28 a day,” he said. “We have 249 seniors. I’ve been loving every stop I’ve made! I get just as much joy out of it as the graduates do. It’s just a unique special moment.”