DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has announced a virtual job fair in an effort to help residents affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The mayor said the “Hire Dallas!” event will look to “connect Dallas workers displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic to job opportunities.”

The fair takes place on June 3 and 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those interested can begin registering here.

According to organizers, residents will be able to get connected to part-time, temporary and full-time opportunities.

The pandemic has left many workers without jobs as businesses were forced to shut down due to stay-at-home orders. However, as those orders have lifted, businesses are slowly beginning to reopen with restrictions.

